Warehouse with businesses inside goes up in flames on South 7th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department were able to knock down a warehouse fire on South 7th Street Thursday morning, before it spread to another building, they said.

AFD says it was a warehouse with a woodworking and T-shirt shop inside. Authorities say no one was inside or injured, and now the fire is smoldering.

The scene of a warehouse fire on South 7th Street on Thursday morning. (AFD photo)

The cause is under investigation, AFD says. The call came in at 6:30 a.m.

“After firefighters checked initially to see if anyone was inside, they went to a defensive posture because of the extent of fire in the building,” said AFD battalion chief Todd Pomroy.

Pomroy said firefighters were able to knock down the fire and save a building adjacent to the fire. There was a partial roof collapse, Pomroy said.

Viewer Carlos Mayaa sent us this video of the fire at 7:01 a.m. from his vantage point on Oltorf Street, south of the fire.

Photos from the scene from KXAN photographer Todd Bailey: