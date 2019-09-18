UT Austin president gives State of the University

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin President Gregory Fenves presented the annual State of the University address, focusing on recent achievements and outlining his priorities for the future.

Some of that vision includes initiatives and collaborations related to new student housing and financial aid, according to a press release.

“In 2033, UT will celebrate its 150th anniversary,” the release said. “The president’s remarks will look to the future of this anniversary and how UT can be positioned to make the greatest impact on Texas, the nation and the world.”

  • UT Austin President Greg Fenves gives a State of the University address Sept. 18, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)
