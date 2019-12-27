Two-alarm fire at Austin Suites hotel Friday, one being treated for possible injuries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at the Austin Suites hotel Friday, and they say one room was fully-involved.

The Austin Suites hotel is located at 8300 N. Interstate 35. The room that was fully-involved has been knocked down, AFD says.

One person is being evaluated for possible injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS says.

AFD division chief Thayer Smith said they started receiving calls around 9:20 a.m. regarding the blaze. He said crews arrived about five minutes later.

“One room is completely destroyed, and there are some others with water and fire control damage,” he said. “About five or six rooms.”

He said everybody affected was evacuated, and the occupant of the room is the person who is being treated for injuries, specifically smoke inhalation, but Smith said it was minor.

Smith said the people in the rooms with damage should be able to be placed somewhere else within the building.

