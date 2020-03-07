Parade commemorating Texas Independence Day held Saturday

Images from the 2020 Texas Independence Day parade on Congress Avenue. (KXAN photo/Alex Hoder)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The parade to commemorate the day Texas declared its independence (March 2) is on Congress Avenue Saturday.

The parade started at the Congress Avenue bridge over Lady Bird Lake, and goes up Congress to 11th Street in front of the Texas Capitol Building.

The Texas Declaration of Independence was adopted on March 2, 1836 when settlers in Mexican Texas declared independence from Mexico and created the Republic of Texas.

It’s one of three Celebrate Texas events over the next three days.