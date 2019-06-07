WATCH LIVE: Austin man, Joey Chestnut compete in World Donettes-eating championship

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The stage is set at the second-annual World Hostess Donettes-eating Championship. ( KXAN Photo: Ed Zavala )

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The stage is set at the second-annual World Hostess Donettes-eating Championship. ( KXAN Photo: Ed Zavala )

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number one competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, is coming to Austin to compete in the World Hostess Donettes-eating Championship on Friday.

The contestants will take on a six-minute challenge in the second annual contest.

Last year, Chestnut ate a world record of 257 Hostess Donettes in six minutes and is determined to defend his record at this year's event, but the competition is real. Austin local, Juan Neave, will also be competing this year.

The contest is happening at Barton Creek Square Mall at 12:30 p.m. and KXAN will be there to show you who wins.