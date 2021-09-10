WATCH: KXAN’s first broadcast following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001

KXAN News carried out its first broadcast after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at 5 p.m. that day. (KXAN Photo)

WARNING: The video included in this story is from a Sept. 11, 2001 newscast and contains footage of the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon under attack.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “An assault on America is being seen as an act of war.”

That’s how KXAN News anchor Robert Hadlock opened the 5 p.m. broadcast on Sept. 11, 2001, hours after two planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers and another into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Hadlock and his then co-anchor Leslie Cook moved to the local angle after the powerful lead and featured then Gov. Rick Perry assuring Texans there was no indication anyone in the state was in danger after the attack.

The Texas Capitol building stayed open and operating, but security tightened up as driveways were blocked off and extra state troopers were assigned to the grounds.

“It’s best for Texans to continue with their normal routines,” Perry said, addressing the state after the attacks. “We’ll continue to pray for our nation and the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

There was a thought more attacks would target Texas since it was the home of President George W. Bush, but that ended up not being the case.

You can view KXAN’s entire newscast from Sept. 11, 2001 in the video player below.