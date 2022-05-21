AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a bit of a tradition: Get in the fountain and take pictures after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin.

“I loved college, it was great,” one of the grads at the fountain said. “My favorite thing about college was definitely the best friends that I made, the people that will be at my wedding.”

KXAN photojournalist Christian Marcelli caught up with graduates as they celebrated their time at UT:

You can find the 2022 UT commencement schedule on the university’s website. The university-wide ceremony is Saturday at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and former Texas Longhorns, NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho will be the commencement speaker this year.