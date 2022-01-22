WATCH: Firefighters put out blaze at a north Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters quickly controlled a fire that torched a shed and a fence in a north Austin neighborhood.

The Austin Fire Department says they were called out to Cricket Hollow Drive, which is near Kramer Lane and Metric Boulevard, a little after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. You can see in this video sent to KXAN by Roger Banks that firefighters were able to quickly get it under control.

AFD says it did not spread to the house and no one was injured. They do not yet know what started the fire.

Video courtesy of Roger Banks.