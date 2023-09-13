AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball locker room went from 0 to 100 real quick Tuesday.

Drake stopped in to surprise the team with a visit while he was in town for his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour, playing two shows at the Moody Center with 21 Savage this week. Austin was a late addition to the tour, as the Capital City wasn’t originally on the list of stops.

A video posted to the team’s social media shows the rapper stopping in to meet the team, while sporting a Longhorns jersey. One of the team members excitedly pointed out the number on the jersey, 23, is her number.

Drake shook hands with all the players present and took photos with the team.

Drake surprise-visits UT women’s basketball team (Photo courtesy: UT)

The Longhorns women’s team is gearing up for its upcoming season, with its first game a little less than two months out. The team finished the 2022-23 season ranked No. 19 in the top 25 women’s college basketball coaches poll.