AUSTIN (KXAN) — The deer in the Great Hills area of Austin are beefing with an unexpected foe.

A doorbell video from KXAN viewer David Kulczar captured a real-life deer pushing over a deer light decoration in his front yard.

Kulczar told us over ReportIt! the deer have been knocking over the yard decorations for a few weeks now.

It’s a level of shade and rivalry that hasn’t been seen since “Mean Girls” or Texas-Oklahoma games.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, two main types of deer call the Lone Star State home.

Most of the deer you’ll find are white-tailed deer, with the mule deer population being much lower and found in the western part of the state.

