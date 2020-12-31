Watch Austin’s virtual New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring 8 local bands

Austin

Shakey Graves performing for Austin's New Year's Eve concert (Courtesy City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is putting together a New Year’s Eve bash that it wants people to enjoy from the comfort of their homes as they celebrate the end of 2020.

Usually, the city puts on a family-friendly event downtown, but because of the pandemic the city decided to create a virtual concert and support some of its artists and music venues hit hard by the pandemic.

The city’s hour-long special starts at 8 p.m. and features eight local bands who recorded their performances at some of the Live Music Capital of the World’s iconic venues.

The following local artists will perform:

  • Shakey Graves, an Americana musician, has earned a Billboard Top 10 hit. He will perform “Family and Genus” and “Look Alive”
  • Parker McCollum, an Americana and country singer, became a Top 40 artist with his latest EP and had a Billboard Top 10 hit
  • Gina Chavez, a 12-time Austin Music Award winner, was nominated for a 2020 Latin Grammy for Best Pop/Rock Album
  • Como Las Movies, is one of Austin’s “Best Latin Bands”
  • Swimming With Bears is an Austin indie rock band
  • BettySoo is a contemporary folk artist
  • Rob Baird is an Americana/country artist who recently released, “Rob Baird Live from Arlyn Studios”
  • Jake Lloyd is an artist who spans multiple genres and was named one of KUTX’s artist of the month this year

Tune in at 8 p.m. in this story to watch artists perform at Antone’s, Cheer Up Charlies, The Continental Club, Mohawk and the Saxon Pub.

  • Gina Chavez performs for Austin's New Year's Eve concert (Courtesy City of Austin)
  • Swimming with Bears performing at Antone's (Courtesy City of Austin)
  • Shakey Graves performing for Austin's New Year's Eve concert (Courtesy City of Austin)
  • Rob Baird performs for Austin's New Year's Eve concert (Courtesy City of Austin)
  • Parker McCollum performs for Austin's New Year's Eve concert (Courtesy City of Austin)
  • Jake Lloyd performs for Austin's New Year's Eve concert (Courtesy City of Austin)
  • Como Las Movies performs for Austin's New Year's Eve concert (Courtesy City of Austin)
  • BettySoo performs for Austin's New Year's Eve concert (Courtesy City of Austin)
