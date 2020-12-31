Watch Austin’s virtual New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring 8 local bands

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is putting together a New Year’s Eve bash that it wants people to enjoy from the comfort of their homes as they celebrate the end of 2020.

Usually, the city puts on a family-friendly event downtown, but because of the pandemic the city decided to create a virtual concert and support some of its artists and music venues hit hard by the pandemic.

The city’s hour-long special starts at 8 p.m. and features eight local bands who recorded their performances at some of the Live Music Capital of the World’s iconic venues.

The following local artists will perform:

Shakey Graves, an Americana musician, has earned a Billboard Top 10 hit. He will perform “Family and Genus” and “Look Alive”

Parker McCollum, an Americana and country singer, became a Top 40 artist with his latest EP and had a Billboard Top 10 hit

Gina Chavez, a 12-time Austin Music Award winner, was nominated for a 2020 Latin Grammy for Best Pop/Rock Album

Como Las Movies, is one of Austin’s “Best Latin Bands”

Swimming With Bears is an Austin indie rock band

BettySoo is a contemporary folk artist

Rob Baird is an Americana/country artist who recently released, “Rob Baird Live from Arlyn Studios”

Jake Lloyd is an artist who spans multiple genres and was named one of KUTX’s artist of the month this year

Tune in at 8 p.m. in this story to watch artists perform at Antone’s, Cheer Up Charlies, The Continental Club, Mohawk and the Saxon Pub.