WATCH: Austin police officers rescue family from apartment complex fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department recognized three police officers who rescued a family from an apartment fire in northeast Austin.

For their efforts in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, Officer Brent Gray, Officer Ana Aguilar and Sgt. Robert Gilbert have been nominated for Meritorious Service Medals, APD said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Anderson Lane after a 911 caller said she and her 10-year-old daughter were trapped during a fire. The officers helped rescue the 10-year-old girl from the balcony. The Austin Fire Department rescued the mother with a ladder, APD said.

Body camera footage shared by APD showed the apartment in flames as officers pushed through smoke to bring the girl to safety.

A cat inside of the apartment was also found safe, police said.

Cpl. Chadwick Honaker, who also assisted at the fire scene, bought Christmas presents for the family, APD said.