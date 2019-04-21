WATCH AT 8 P.M.: Capital City Fight Night on KBVO and KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday is "Capital City Fight Night" at the Austin Sports Center, as boxers take to the ring and professional boxing returns to Austin.

Eight fights are scheduled. The main event is Killeen fighter Reshard "Too Quick" Hicks (11-0-1, 5ko) against Oklahoma boxer Dennis Knifechief (12-9-1, 7ko), which will be for the WCF International Title and the vacant ABF USA Welterweight Title.

Austin boxer Alberto Trey Romero (9-3-1, 3ko) will be one of the undercard fights against Jesus Gonzales (6-2, 2ko) out of Houston in a six round Super Lightweight WCF Title Eliminator.

The event is partnered with Austin Cops for Charities.

KBVO-TV will televise Capital City Fight Night from 8-10 p.m. and it will be live streamed in this story.