Austin water main break causes 100,000-gallon sewage spill

Austin

by: Mason Carroll

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One hundred thousand gallons of wastewater has flown into a tributary of Bull Creek after there was a 21’’ main break and sanitary sewage overflow, according to Austin Water crews.

The overflow was discovered at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 10801 Sierra Oaks. Austin Water crews are on site working on repairs, clean up and recovery.

The Texas Commission Environmental Quality has been notified, and the situation will not affect Austin’s drinking water. However, residents are advised to stay clear of the area in Great Hills Park.

Austin water also urges residents who use private drinking water supply wells located within half a mile of the overflow site to only use distilled or boiled water.

