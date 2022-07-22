AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was issued for the driver allegedly responsible for a crash involving a CapMetro bus that killed a 6-year-old child earlier this year, according to an affidavit.

Ashley White was identified as the driver of the black Chevy Impala that collided with a CapMetro bus after running a red light at the intersection of 11th Street and Interstate 35 on Feb. 27. One child died, and another child and five adults were injured as a result of the crash.

White is being charged with criminal negligent homicide.

The CapMetro bus is equipped with multiple cameras that showed what happened at the time of the crash. The bus was traveling eastbound on 11th St. and started through the intersection at 11th and I-35, with a steady green light. That’s when the Chevy Impala ran the red light, and the bus struck the Chevy, the affidavit said.

A witness on scene reported that she saw the light for the bus was green, and that she believed the Chevy ran its red light then was hit by the bus. Another witness who arrived on scene said that none of the people in the backseats of the Chevy were wearing their seatbelts. She also said she wasn’t sure if the driver or passenger were buckled, the affidavit said.

EMS reported that the 6-year-old, White’s daughter, was not wearing a seatbelt and was not restrained in a booster seat or car seat. There was also no booster seat or car seat located on the scene. Austin Fire Department also confirmed not seeing any car or booster seats, according to the affidavit.

Both the 6-year-old and the other child, a 10-year-old, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The 6-year-old died of her injuries on March 1.

The Chevy was inspected on July 20, and data showed that White was also not wearing her seatbelt. It also showed that the brakes were not pressed and the throttle was at 34%. The car was traveling at a rate of 42 mph 0.5 seconds before the crash, confirming that White did not attempt to brake for the red light, the affidavit said.

The affidavit states that it was reckless for White to not have her 6-year-old daughter, who was only 46 inches tall and 55 lbs, in a seat belt in the backseat and in a car seat/booster seat. Additionally, the affidavit said it was reckless for White to run the red light, and to not be wearing a seatbelt when her vehicle was equipped with one.

Texas law requires that all children younger than 8 years old, unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches, be secured in a child safety seat whenever they ride in a vehicle.