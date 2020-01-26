Warning to drivers over dense fog in Central Texas Sunday morning

Austin

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted:
Visibility is reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some areas.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers in Central Texas have been warned to take care on the roads Sunday morning due to heavy fog across the area.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory, which will remain in place until at least 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Driving conditions are hazardous, the NWS says, with visibility of a quarter mile or less in some parts of Central Texas.

Anyone using the roads early on Sunday morning should slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance to the vehicle in front.

Once the fog clears up, Sunday is expected to be a beautiful day with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s.

That’s more than 10° warmer than average for this time of year.

