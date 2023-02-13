AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temperatures are on the rise in Central Texas, meaning swimming season is just around the corner.

Before you can dip your toes in, though, two pools will be closed soon for routine maintenance, and the City of Austin must hire lifeguards.

Springwoods Pool will be closed Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 for routine maintenance.

Barton Springs Pool will be closed for annual routine maintenance Feb. 25 through March 10.

For the hours of operation of other year-round pools during these closures, visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.

Lifeguard jobs

The City of Austin is hiring for hundreds of lifeguards, with pay starting at $20 per hour. Lifeguards get free training and a free uniform.

Lifeguard training and hiring starts at age 15 and there is no age limit. Learn more about how to become a lifeguard at LifeguardAustin.com.

There will be a lifeguard hiring event on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fiesta Gardens, located at 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can apply and get signed up for training. Applicants should bring photo ID and social security cards.

Lifeguard training takes place all year, but most seasonal lifeguards get trained during spring break. Applicants must complete the job application and their hiring paperwork before they can register for training.

Lifeguard Certification Schedule, Lifeguard Renewal Class Dates and more training details at LifeguardAustin.com.