Fire crews work to put out fire at warehouse building in southeast Austin on Nov. 25, 2022. (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a warehouse, home to a 3D printing construction company, in south Austin early Friday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said the warehouse is on St. Elmo Road near Industrial Boulevard. That’s by East Ben White Boulevard and I-35.

Austin Fire Division Chief Stephen Truesdell said paramedics leaving an Austin hospital noticed the fire around 3:30 in the morning and alerted the department. He said the fire was burning for “quite some time” before the crew spotted the fire.

Chief Truesdell said when firefighters arrived, at least two buildings were fully engulfed. The fire took a while to get under control because of its size. With most of the building collapsed, firefighters are unable to go inside.

Fire crews work to put out fire at warehouse building in southeast Austin on Nov. 25, 2022. (Austin Fire Department Photo)

Fire crews work to put out fire at warehouse building in southeast Austin on Nov. 25, 2022. (Austin Fire Department Photo)

Fire crews work to put out fire at warehouse building in southeast Austin on Nov. 25, 2022. (Austin Fire Department Photo)

One of the affected businesses is ‘The Yard.’ Austin Fire said this is where the main fire was and appeared to be under construction. The business is “home to everything from alcohol production, design builders/3D printing, and creative studios,” according to the business website.

Chief Truesdell said the fire spread to ICON, a 3D printing construction company. The Austin-based tech company partnered with the Texas Military Department to build the largest 3D-printed barracks in the country at Camp Swift near Bastrop. It also worked with NASA to design and construct a reusable landing pad that could be 3D printed from materials found on the moon and worked with an Austin nonprofit to build homes for people experiencing homelessness.

AFD said there are no reported injuries. About 66 firefighters and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the fire.

Crews will stay on scene for the next several hours to work on hot spots. Investigators are working to figure out the cause of the fire as crews work to contain it.