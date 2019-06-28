Wanted man accused of tackling woman, putting south Austin elementary school on lockout

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of causing a south Austin elementary school to go on lockout and soon after tackling a woman on a nearby greenbelt is wanted on a kidnapping charge.

Austin police are looking for Robert Michael Lormand, 41.

They were called out to Travis Heights Elementary School June 24 after a report of a naked man with a gun nearby. The school was on lockout for a time. Shortly after that report, a woman said she was tackled in Blunn Creek Greenbelt at 1901 East Side Drive

In both cases, the male suspect — who police believe is Lormand — allegedly stated he had a gun, but no gun was seen.

The kidnapping warrant was filed Friday and police confirmed the two incidents were related. They did not specify what the kidnapping charge stemmed from.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the Sex Crimes tip line at (512) 974-5095.