Wanted: Community leaders want to hear from you about downtown Austin safety

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Registration is still open for the Downtown Public Safety forum discussing the policies, resources, and safety measures that impact downtown Austin.

The forum will be held via Zoom on Monday, July 26 at 9 a.m.

The Downtown Austin Alliance and Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo are hosting the forum to gain insights from panelists on the justice process. They will discuss systems and procedures, interagency communication and coordination, and tools, resources and alternatives that they use to help ensure public safety downtown.

Hosts and Speakers:
Kathie Tovo, City of Austin Council Member
Dewitt Peart, Downtown Austin Alliance President and CEO
Leslie Rhode, Moderator

Panelists:
Joseph Chacon, Austin Police Department Interim Chief
José Garza, District Attorney
Delia Garza, Travis County Attorney

To register, click here.

