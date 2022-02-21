Want to weatherize your home? Austin Energy has a program to help

The City of Austin recently renewed its “weatherization” rebate program with Austin Energy, which gives qualifying customers home energy improvements. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More winter weather is on the way in Central Texas and Austin Energy wants customers to know how to reduce peak energy demand and keep some money customer’s pocket.

The City of Austin recently renewed its “weatherization” rebate program with Austin Energy, which gives qualifying customers home energy improvements.

Mariana Hansen is one of Austin Energy’s most recent customers to join in on the rebate program.

“My unit is running less and I wish I would have done it sooner,” said Hansen.

Hansen received her upgrades through First Choice Energy in November, an insulation company that has participated in the Austin Energy program for decades.

“They came and did the insulation to the attic, they did weather stripping around the front and back doors, the duct ceilings and installed a smart thermostat,” said Hansen.

Shortly after the repairs were done Hansen says her home felt more “stabilized.”

“Usually when the temperature would drop and we got a cold front, the house would get cold. I would have to get a sweater and walk around with shoes in the house. This time the house stabilized and stayed in the 70s,” said Hansen.

These are all upgrades that would have otherwise cost her thousands. As a local teacher in the Austin area, that’s a lot of money for her.

Home improvements made by First Choice Energy. (Courtesy: First Choice Energy)

“We have seen a lot of customers calling in very worried about another winter weather storm scenario,” said Holly Prosser, Austin Energy Environmental Conservation Program Manager.

Holly Prosser has seen applications for the program increase by 500% since Central Texas has experienced a series of winter storms.

If it weren’t for the program, people would be paying thousands of dollars on their own.

The average cost for the projects is around $4,900, according to Prosser.

“We really try to target our marketing and recruitment to people in lower census tracks,” said Prosser.

Free home energy improvements may include:

Attic insulation

Repairing, replacing, and sealing ducts

Sealing cracks and gaps in the walls and ceiling

Sealing around doors

Solar screens

Carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors

High-efficiency LED lighting

Inspecting and cleaning air conditioning equipment

Reflective roof coating for mobile homes

Smart thermostat

Before the 2021 fiscal year, income limits were capped at up to $53,000 per household, but now the rebate is open to households bringing in up to $79,000.

“Typically a customer will see a 10-20% decrease in their energy bills for participating,” said Prosser. “It’s not just about bill savings, the house is going to be more comfortable and safer. By sealing up the house, you’ll be reducing the number of pollutants.”

In January, the City of Austin renewed its contract with over a handful of these contractors that do the job. The program gives an allowance of $19 million which is divided up amongst the contractors.

The program is funded through Austin Energy’s “Customer Benefit Charge” which comes out of customers’ energy bills.