Want to help the city redraw council district lines? Austin City Auditor shares how

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents have the ability to shape the future of Austin by applying to be a member of the City’s Redistricting Commission.

The City of Austin will redraw City Council district lines and an independent commission of residents will make up an integral piece of the redistricting puzzle, drawing up the boundaries for district lines.

The commission application process opened on June 1 and lasts until Sept. 30, 2020.

A review panel will sort through the 60 most-qualified applicants based on analytical skills, impartiality, and an appreciation for Austin’s diversity.

During a public meeting, City Auditor Corrie Stokes will randomly select eight names from the most qualified pool to serve on the commission. The first eight commissioners will select an additional six people from the pool “to ensure the commission reflects the diversity of Austin,” according to the City’s redistricting website.

Fourteen people will serve on the commission for a 10-year term along with one student. During the first year of the commission, the group will draw the district boundaries.

Stokes will hold a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. Monday to give an overview on the process, and invite Austin residents to take part in the process.

How does it work?

The commissioners will be tasked with holding public meetings in each district and submitting an initial draft of boundaries. Following a review, the commissioners will hold four more public meetings and propose final boundaries. The final boundaries will be open to discussion in two more public meetings before a vote on the final boundary lines.

How are you eligible?

The City of Austin’s redistricting website lays out eligibility requirements on its website.

You are eligible to serve on the Commission if you have been registered to vote in Austin for five or more years without interruption, you voted in at least three of the last five City of Austin general elections, you have no conflicts of interest, or you meet the criteria as a student.

If you serve on the Commission, you will be unable to hold certain City positions for a period of time.

If you are a student, you are eligible to serve on the Commission if you are enrolled in a community college or university in Austin, you live and are registered to vote in Austin and you have no conflicts of interest.