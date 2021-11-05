Want to give back for the holidays? APD looking for volunteers for Operation Blue Santa

APD set up their float outside the Omni Hotel in 2019 where they held their breakfast Friday morning.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking to recruit volunteers for its annual Operation Blue Santa for the upcoming holiday season.

Operation Blue Santa is a nonprofit staffed by volunteers and APD employees to provide food and toys to families in need during the holiday season. Volunteers will be tasked with sorting, wrapping and building boxes of gifts at their warehouse.

Austin residents can also participate in the toy drive by designing a toy collection bin or dropping off toys at a fire station or their warehouse. Austinites can also participate in the delivery of gifts on Dec. 18, starting at 8 a.m. CST.

To register as a volunteer, visit the Operation Blue Santa website for more information.