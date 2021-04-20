Want to be a summer camp counselor? Austin Parks and Recreation is hiring

Park monitors with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department enforce mask and social distancing rules on the first day of ramp reopening Saturday, August 15. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Parks and Recreation has more than 150 openings for summer camp counselors to help guide kids through its virtual and in-person programs.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and pay starts at $15 per hour.

Counselors lead and instruct all kinds of programs like recreational games, sports, performing and visual arts, science and nature education, arts and crafts and team building.

The press release from PARD says counselors “provide an opportunity to serve as role models for kids and teens, and can lead to future full-time employment.”

PARD says they are in compliance with local, state and federal health authorities with its upcoming camps. All staff and campers will have to wear masks and pass a daily wellness screening to participate. Groups will be split up and won’t have more than 10 people, eight campers and either one or two staff members.

To apply for one of these jobs, visit this link.