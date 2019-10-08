Want free pizza? UT Austin’s offering slices for reporting crimes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has a new plan to encourage members of the school’s community to call 911 whenever they feel unsafe.

As part of its “Safer By the Slice” program, crime tips or reports that lead to emergency intervention may qualify the reporter to receive a coupon for a free 16-inch pizza at Jester City Limits.

The offer comes with few stipulations — the university says that reports don’t have to lead to arrest, but the person who reports must have an EID. UTPD says the program is mostly just its way of thanking community members.

Pizza giveaways are subject to officer discretion and community members will be contacted if their tip qualifies.