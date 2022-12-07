AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anyone in need of a spare rooster? There are 32 of them available for adoption at the Austin Animal Center, AAC and Austin Pets Alive! officials said Wednesday.

The Austin Police Department’s animal cruelty unit seized nine hens and 34 roosters during a “cockfighting bust” Nov. 10. Following a court case, the animals were removed from their owners, with nine hens and two roosters adopted, per a news release.

More than 30 roosters are available for adoption, Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! officials said Wednesday. (Courtesy: Austin Animal Center/Austin Pets Alive!)

Now, 32 remain eligible for adoption, ideally at an animal sanctuary. Those interested in adopting the roosters would undergo a sanctuary screening before the animals are released in their custody, the release added.

So far, APA! said at least one sanctuary has shown interest.

“We have one sanctuary who has signed up to adopt a rooster: Foreverland Farm Sanctuary in Ohio,” APA!’s Kelly Holt said in a statement. “They are a small farmed animal sanctuary in Ohio who have rescued and rehabbed fighters before.”