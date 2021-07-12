Want a piece of Austin history? Bidding for ACL television show backdrop begins Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pieces of the famed backdrop from the longest-running music television in history are up for auction Monday.

As Studio 6A on the University of Texas at Austin campus closes its doors for good, 20 panels of the Austin City Limits backdrop can be bid on starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Each panel can be bid on separately, and the panels are from the backdrop that was used from the show’s seventh season in 1982 to its 36th season in 2010-2011.

Money earned from the auction will go toward Austin PBS’ move to a state-of-the-art studio on the Austin Community College Highland campus.

Bidding for the pieces ends at 10 a.m., July 22. Pictures and sizes of the panels will be in the descriptions once the auction is live.

Country music legend Garth Brooks is playing two shows at the famed studio as part of its farewell. Brooks will play two “intimate” shows July 20 and 21, and tickets for the special events start at $2,500. It’s also a fundraiser to help support the station’s move to its new facility.