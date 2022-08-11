Jennifer Rao (left) and Anthony Kneisser (far right) pictured with their coins. (The Great US Treasure Hunt photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000.

Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas and Los Angeles.

“Somewhere in a 50-mile radius of the Capitol Building is a small brass coin, hidden in public, above ground, with clues pointing to its exact location,” organizers said.

According to The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, players will receive five puzzles to solve–one of which will reveal the precise spot the coin is hidden. The five puzzles will be emailed to all registered players between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on the day of the event.

According to the organizers, thousands of players have already registered for the hunt, but Austin locals will have an advantage.

“There may be references in the puzzles which locals will understand that might get past someone who isn’t from this area,” said Jeff Kessler, a local Austin Realtor, who launched the first hunt in late 2020.

To sign up, register your email on The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt website.

The event began July 30, and after Austin, it will continue to Washington D.C., Asheville, North Carolina, and end in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sept. 3.