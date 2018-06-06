Walk with a doc: Free program gets you facetime with doctor and exercise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Imagine getting a free health screening, a conversation with a doctor and taking a morning walk all in one go.

It’s all taking place at the Boggy Creek Greenbelt, part of a year-round program called Walk with a Doc.

Organizers meet on the first Wednesday of every month and provide snacks, coffee, screenings and conversations on health.

They bring in a new doctor each time to talk about a specific subject. Wednesday’s topic was women’s health.

“There is a misconception that you have to join some gym or be part of a camp, which those are great, but research shows that even just moderately increasing your physical activity such as walking has tremendous health benefits,” said Davin Bjornaas with the Austin Recreation Program.

The meetup Wednesday morning was at the greenbelt off Nile Street, near Rosewood Avenue in east Austin.

The group started with blood pressure and cholesterol checks, then, after a short health discussion, started the walk on the trail.

Interested in the next walk? Visit WalkWithADoc.org.