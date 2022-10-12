AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is using a nationwide celebration Wednesday to highlight improvements made to sidewalks and crosswalks for students in one north Austin neighborhood.

The city is hosting a Walk to School Day celebration group walk from Navarro Early College High School on Payton Gin Road to Wooldridge Elementary School on Norseman Terrace.

People with Safe Routes’ education and training and community engagement teams will distribute items from Austin Public Works and Safe Kids Austin to young students as they arrive at Navarro High School at 7 a.m.

The Safe Routes Crossing Guard team will assist in the group walk.

The city said in a release crews have been working since the fall of 2021 to build new and repair existing sidewalks, construct curb extensions and a raised crosswalk, add pedestrian crossing islands and create intersection improvements within two miles of Wooldridge Elementary, Navarro High School and the Settlement Home for Children.

According to the website Walk & Bike to School, more than 2,400 Walk & Roll to School Day events in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have been registered. The website expects the number of events to grow because October is Walk to School Month.