Voting for new Zilker train name extended through Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s still time to have your say in what the new Zilker train will be named.

Austin Parks Foundation, the group in charge of restoring and operating the next train, has extended voting through Sunday, Nov. 15.

There are seven names to choose from:

Edwina Justus (First Black female engineer for Union Pacific Railroad)

The Zilker Zanate (Spanish for grackle)

The Zilker Eagle (Re-authorized by the owners of the original Zilker Train)

The Armadillo Express

The Lady Bird Flyer

The Moontower Rambler

The Bluebonnet Express

Those names were chosen out of suggestions from the community and were announced as finalists in late September during the foundation’s “Party for the Parks” annual fundraiser.

The name survey can be found online.

The new train

Austin Parks Foundation took over operating the Zilker park train after the old tracks were removed during the summer due to erosion. Now, the foundation is overseeing master planning for the train and park.

APF said the train will be in the style of a 1940s passenger train, but it will be electric, shaded and ADA accessible. Proceeds from the train will go directly to the park. Its scheduled to debut summer 2021.