Votes still being counted, Texas House Dist. 47 expected to go to runoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Republican who will face incumbent Democrat Vikki Goodwin for Texas House District 47 is still to be determined.

A crowded Republican field of five will shrink as the GOP primary will almost certainly go to a May runoff.

A runoff happens when no candidate receives a majority of the votes. The top two candidates face each other.

With the results still coming in around midnight on Wednesday, Jennifer Fleck led the field with 32.5% of the vote. Don Zimmerman was the next closest with 23.45%.

Justin Berry was close behind Zimmerman with 21.89%, followed by Aaron Reitz ( 15.41%) and Jenny Forgey (6.7%).

Fleck, an attorney, felt very confident she would advance to a runoff when speaking with KXAN Tuesday afternoon.

She noted while she and Goodwin are in different political parties, they have a similar profile.

“I think I’m best suited to beat the incumbent, who demographically looks like me,” said Fleck. “She’s a female, she has grown children, she’s a professional.”

Zimmerman, a former Austin City Council member, could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night.

Berry, an Austin police officer, touted his knowledge of District 47 and the people living there.

“I live in this community, it’s where I’m from, it’s where I go to church, it’s where I spend my money,” he said.

Goodwin took office early last year, after unseating Incumbent Republican Paul Workman.

District 47 has historically gone Republican, but Goodwin believes that is changing.

“I feel like this district is moving in a Democratic direction,” she said. “I feel like public education is a huge issue, transportation, healthcare. These are all things I’ve worked very hard to improve for people.”