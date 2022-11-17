AUSTIN (KXAN) — A popular Oregon-based doughnut shop is opening a second location in Austin in “late 2022.”

Voodoo Doughnut will set up a second store on Burnet Road near Houston Street and Lawnmont Avenue. The chain’s existing Austin location is on East Sixth Street.

This will be the company’s sixth store opening this year, according to a release from Voodoo, and marks the business’ 18th store in total.

Voodoo said the new store will honor the rich history of Burnet Road. It also plans to hire 75 new employees from the area and pledges to provide “competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO, in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, letting the team be as unique as the doughnuts offered.”

“We are pumped to expand the brand and open a store on iconic Burnet Road in Austin,” Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO, said in a release. “Opening a second location to serve a community that has embraced the Voodoo brand throughout the years, is really what it’s all about for us,” Schultz continued.

The official opening date hasn’t been released yet, but Voodoo said it will be announced in the coming weeks.

The company was founded in Portland in 2003 and has since branched out to Denver, Houston, Hollywood and Orlando.