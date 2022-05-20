AUSTIN (KXAN) – Three Central Texas groups will install more than 300 free smoke alarms for local families Saturday.

The Central Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Austin Fire Department and Better Opportunities for Single Service Members (BOSS) from Fort Hood are taking part in the national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country in May.

Volunteers will educate families in fire prevention, install the free smoke alarm and leave an invitation to the Sound the Alarm Block Party.

The party is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dove Springs Recreation Center. Families will enjoy free food and beverages, free music, free games, a free emergency preparedness kit (1 per household) and much more.

You can call (210) 582-1962 to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation and home fire safety education.

During the home visits, volunteers will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.