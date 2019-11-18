Volunteers needed for Austin’s Point in Time count for homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, ECHO, is looking for volunteers to help with Austin’s upcoming Point in Time count.

The annual survey aims to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County.

ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to help collect data. The Point in Time count is scheduled for January 25, 2020.

Around 700 volunteers helped with the 2019 count including Austin Mayor Steve Adler as well as city council members Kathie Tovo, Ann Kitchen and Paige Ellis.

You can sign up online to volunteer for the 2020 count.

