Volunteers hand out supplies to help homeless fight coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers gathered at Camp R.A.T.T., the Responsible Adult Transition Town, this weekend with sanitizer, face masks and tents for the homeless.

Camp R.A.T.T. is a transitional community for homeless, run by the homeless, in east Austin.

“House the Homeless” volunteers spent Saturday morning handing out supplies and shared best practices to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas. Volunteers say tents are the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus, allowing each person their own personal space and encouraging social distancing.

“Keeping a six foot length between people is hugely important. We have been in contact with the health department and they’re really encouraging any ministry front…tell our friends that are in the struggle to watch what they’re doing too,” House the Homeless representative Will Hyatt said.

The organization also plans to send a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott with ideas to best serve the community.

You can help with a donation on the Camp R.A.T.T. website.