Volunteers come together virtually and in-person for annual Lake Travis Cleanup

AUSTIN (KXAN)— Volunteers stepped up to pick up trash in Lake Travis and the surrounding parks on Saturday as part of the 26th Annual Lake Travis Cleanup.

The event usually brings almost 1,000 volunteers in person but this year’s clean up looked different due to the pandemic. In order to maintain safe COVID-19 practices, groups of less than 10 people cleaned Travis County and LCRA Parks on Oct. 18 and Oct. 24. Volunteers also signed up for limited spots to clear trash from the water in Lake Travis.

“One thing we’re seeing a lot of unfortunately is that PPE,” Colorado River Alliance Director of Outreach and Operations Scott Sticker said. “Those masks that folks have to wear. They blow away or they accidently discard them in the wrong way. So its important to pick up those things.”

Volunteers were also able to participate virtually by cleaning their neighborhoods.

Online events as part of the cleanup were held during the past week as well, including an interactive virtual kick off, a speaker panel on water pollution, water science lessons and educational videos.

Organizers awarded prizes to the most unique items found during the clean up, as they have done in the past. Items that have been found in the past include wedding rings, Mardi Gras masks and a full jet ski.