AUSTIN (KXAN) — Car manufacturer Volkswagen announced Thursday it would roll out self-driving vehicle technology in the Texas capital later in July, per CNBC reporting.

Approximately 10 of VW’s ID Buzz electric vans will be deployed in Austin by the end of 2023, with the first two vans scheduled to begin testing before the end of the month. The vans utilize autonomous driving systems, developed in coordination with Mobileye.

The ID Buzz vans are manufactured with lidar, radar and camera systems to assist the vehicle’s self-driving mechanisms. VW officials told CNBC the vehicles will be “geofenced,” or operable only in certain areas of Austin that have already been mapped out.

During this early testing phase in Austin, all of the self-driving vehicles will feature human drivers on board to oversee the testing.

“We selected Austin as the first U.S. hub, as the city has a track record for embracing innovation and offers a conducive climate for the testing of autonomous vehicles,” Katrin Lohmann, the executive leading Volkswagen’s self-driving efforts in the U.S., told CNBC.

Austin marks VW’s first U.S. self-driving testing hub for the ID Buzz. Lohmann told CNBC the company is expected to extend its testing operations into as little as four more U.S. cities over the next three-year period.

Previously, VW joined Ford Motor as an investor in the now-discontinued Argo AI self-driving startup. Argo AI launched its testing operations in Austin in May 2022, before Argo AI technology discontinued in October of that same year.

Austin has been a hub of self-driving technology in recent years. General Motors’ Cruise announced in September it would begin deploying driverless “robotaxis” in Austin, while companies like Coco and Chick-fil-A have embraced the autonomous delivery service strategy.