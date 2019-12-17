Vital Farms volunteers and donates eggs to families through Central Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’ve got to serve a few eggs to make half a million meals.

That’s what Vital Farms did for Central Texas families in need Tuesday morning.

Their staff lined tables in the shadow of Central Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry. The volunteers distributed pantry items, including their fresh pasture-raised eggs. All food went to local veterans and families outside the VA Clinic in southeast Austin.

The food bank said in their press release that mobile food pantries help fill geographic and service gaps in food assistance. They aim to provide for food-insecure areas or food deserts, which rely on services each week.

Vital Farms’ contribution could not have come at a better time, according to the food bank. They mentioned that despite eggs being the foundation of several holiday dishes, they are not often donated.

“It’s always something we’re trying to find sources for so we’ll always put a call out for more fresh protein,” Chief Program Officer for the Food Bank, Emily DeMaria said. “But we couldn’t be happier Vital Farms has decided to partner with us and make this very generous donation at this time of year.”

President and Chief Executive for Vital Farms, Russell Diez-Canseco, said eggs can make a difference for families in need.

“We’ve been in the egg business since 2007, and one of the things we’ve heard consistently throughout the years is that not only are eggs a terrific source of protein and nutrition for people, but it’s an especially important contribution we can make to food banks around the country for people who are in need.”

“To be able to come out here today and distribute the eggs and other food items directly to the people in need is so meaningful to us, and gives us a chance to really connect with our community,” Diez-Canseco said.

The food bank says this distribution usually draws over 200 people.

