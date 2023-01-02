AUSTIN (KXAN) — The visitation and funeral services for an Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief are set for this week.

AFD Battalion Chief Travis L. Maher, 49, died Dec. 28 from stomach cancer diagnosed about six months ago. Doctors believe his cancer is linked to when he went to New York City to help with rescue and recovery efforts with Texas A&M Task Force 1 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Maher’s visitation is scheduled for 4-7 p.m., Monday at Cook-Walden Funeral Home and the funeral will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday at Shoreline Church. Cook-Walden employees will provide a live stream link for the funeral once it’s set up, and we’ll update this story when it becomes available. A foot procession for uniformed AFD members will take place at 1 p.m.

“Travis was an incredible man. First and foremost he is a father to his two sons and a husband,” Brandon Wade, assistant chief with the AFD, told KXAN. “But he was also a colleague of ours… He again is one of the best that we have. He has served this community with immense honor and pride and made a difference in many people’s lives.”