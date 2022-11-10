AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A local organization is exposing Austin musicians to wider audiences, with the aim of bolstering tourism in the Live Music Capital of the World.

Visit Austin — a nonprofit contracted by the City of Austin to market it across the globe — supports artists in multiple ways, including by connecting them with businesses in need of live music. An executive shared updates on some of its programs at a Nov. 7 meeting of the Austin Music Commission.

The nonprofit’s Hire An Austin Musician Program has a database of more than 800 artists who represent 26 genres. Over the past seven years, the program has resulted in the hiring of 950 musicians who were paid a combined $1.4 million for their services.