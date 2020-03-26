Virtual veteran career fair coming to Austin during COVID-19 pandemic

DAV and RecruitMilitary are going digital with the Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on April 2 that will connect veterans and their families with potential employers.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — DAV and RecruitMilitary are going digital with the Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on April 2 that will connect veterans and their families with potential employers.

The event will be all online. Here is some information about the event:

WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary rescheduled the Austin Veterans Job Fair as a VIRTUAL event.

WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Thursday, April 2 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.

Originally, the in-person event was set to kick-off on the same day, April 2, but plans changed because of COVID-19.

“We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates,” said Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris and RecruitmentMilitary.

DAV and RecruitMilitary put on over 140 veteran hiring events in 2019. More than 28,000 veterans have been hired so far.

The event will also give veterans and their families the opportunity to learn about RecruitMilitary’s new program Team Transition. The program supports veterans and their families who are curious about taking the next step in finding work.