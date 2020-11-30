Virtual ceremony lights Zilker Holiday Tree near downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Zilker Holiday Tree is shining bright near downtown Austin on Sunday night. The city held its annual tree lighting ceremony virtually due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The Zilker Holiday Tree will be lit every night from 6 p.m. to midnight until Jan. 1, 2021 at Zilker Park, but no onsite access will be allowed.

A perimeter will be installed around the tree to prevent gathering near or under it. Additionally, parking lots and parking spaces near the tree will be closed, according to the City of Austin.

Viewing of the tree is allowed only while inside a vehicle from the roadway — just like the Trail of Lights. The Trail of Lights drive-thru event sold out on its opening night on Saturday.

The annual light display is also a drive-through event due to COVID-19. The dates for the event were also extended by two weeks, running from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3.