Viral Jeopardy star from UT talks with KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One UT student’s stint as a winner on College Jeopardy went viral on social media thanks to a quick-witted request he had for Matthew McConaughey.

Sophomore Marshall Comeaux sat down with KXAN to discuss his success on the quiz show. When asked how he became a contestant in the first place Comeaux said it was pure luck.

“I got a direct message in October. We used to play Quiz Bowl in high school. My friend asked me to try out for the show.

“I passed the online test, then they had an audition in Austin which I guess I also passed, and then in January I got a call and they said, ‘Hey I want you to be on the show.’ And it was all history from there,” said Comeaux.

After not buzzing in fast enough on a question about UT, and more specifically about Professor McConaughey, Comeaux was given some flack after the show. That’s when he made his plea.

“I swear, the second that I saw that clue, I was focused in, I was trying to buzz on it, but she really just beat me to it. I know I’m a disappointment to my University, if you’re at the University of Texas, I’m sorry. And if you’re professor Matthew McConaughey watching this, please let me into your class. I’ve tried. It’s too hard to get into,” he said.