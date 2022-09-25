Dry boat docks due to low water levels at Vincent’s on the Lake, a new bar/restaurant on the shores of Lake Travis.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Vincent’s on the Lake announced it would be closing. The restaurant, a waterfront dining location on Lake Travis, made the announcement on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the closure was due to economic conditions and low water levels.

The restaurant said its last night would be Friday, Sept. 30.

“We will continue with our live music up thru the last night. Next Wednesday and Thursday everything will be half off. Friday will be 75% off. Thank you everyone for your support,” the restaurant owners said in the post.

Just during September, several other Austin businesses also announced their closures.

The Kerlin BBQ food truck announced its closure in early September after nine years in Austin. Their last day of service was Sept. 10, but the owners said their other business, Kerlaches, a restaurant where smoked meat and barbeque are stuffed inside homemade kolache dough, would remain open.

On Sept. 17, Crema Bakery in south Austin closed its doors after nearly five years due to rising rent and inflation costs.

The Steeping Room, a longtime Austin tea house, had its last day of shop service Saturday. However, owners said they would continue to sell teas online, hold classes and small group tastings, and do special events, pop-ups and seasonal catering.