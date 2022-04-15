AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family, friends and community members will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night to honor the life of Brett Cardenas.

The 13-year-old eighth grader from Bailey Middle School died Sunday after a traffic incident in the Olympic Heights neighborhood.

The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. near the scene of the accident, which happened in the 11300 block of Menchaca Road.

The Austin Police Department arrested Xavier Zarate, 41, in connection with the incident. He was charged with injury to a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness told police Zarate confronted Cardenas and one of his friends who “supposedly” threw excrement at his front door.

The witness said the boys were on bicycles, and Zarate drove up behind them, got out of his car and “immediately” began punching the teens.

The affidavit said the witness tried to break up the fight when he saw Zarate’s car rolling forward. The SUV continued forward and rolled over one of the teens and his bike, the witness told police.

Cardenas was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

KXAN will be at Friday night’s vigil and will have full coverage on KXAN News at 10 p.m.