Vigil held for good Samaritan killed by vehicle while helping at north Austin crash

Zelly Sean was killed in Austin after stopping to help at the scene of an early morning crash on 1100 block of East Anderson Lane. (Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Zelly Sean stopped to help a driver who had been involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in north Austin when a third vehicle hit and killed him.

Julia Sean held a vigil at their church from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to honor and remember her late husband. The vigil was at St. Raguel at 19000 St. Raguel in Manor.

“I now understand what LMM (Lin-Manuel Miranda) meant when he wrote that there is suffering too terrible to name,” Sean wrote in a Facebook post.

An online fundraiser is currently open to the public to help Sean as she grieves. The fundraiser had a goal of $10,000 but donations have more than doubled that.

Vigils will carry on nightly at the church.