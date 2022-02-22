Vigil held for good Samaritan killed by vehicle while helping at north Austin crash

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Zelly Sean stopped to help a driver who had been involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in north Austin when a third vehicle hit and killed him.
Julia Sean held a vigil at their church from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to honor and remember her late husband. The vigil was at St. Raguel at 19000 St. Raguel in Manor.
“I now understand what LMM (Lin-Manuel Miranda) meant when he wrote that there is suffering too terrible to name,” Sean wrote in a Facebook post.
An online fundraiser is currently open to the public to help Sean as she grieves. The fundraiser had a goal of $10,000 but donations have more than doubled that.
Vigils will carry on nightly at the church.