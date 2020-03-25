VIEWER PHOTOS: Bluebonnets are blooming everywhere around Austin, Central Texas

This not-so-discreet leprechaun loves bluebonnets, apparently. Mike Owen photo

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Bluebonnets are popping up everywhere now, and we love it when our viewers send us pictures of our state flower around the area.

Bluebonnets started blooming early in the area this year, with some of the first ones seen out near Buchanan Dam in late January. Typically, the flowers bloom in March through late April, so we’re right in the middle of bluebonnet season.

Here’s a gallery of some bluebonnet photos sent in by our viewers (and one of my black lab because she’s cute).

  • Brandy, the labradoodle, during an early morning walk at Circle C park March 25, 2020 (Courtesy Keith Melrose)
    Brandy, the labradoodle, during an early morning walk at Circle C park March 25, 2020 (Courtesy Keith Melrose)
  • Chris Bailey photo
  • My dog Nellie at Brushy Creek Park.
  • At Balcones District Park. Elisabeth Letchworth photo
  • Terri Wiseman photo
  • Debby Derbyshire photo
  • This adorable pooch belongs to Caiti and Daniel Malloy.
  • This not-so-discreet leprechaun loves bluebonnets, apparently. Mike Owen photo
  • This is Ringo. Ringo loves bluebonnets. Virginia Lake photo
  • Bluebonnets and Indian Paintbrush. Todd Sellers photo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

