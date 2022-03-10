View some of Austin’s popular murals on March 12 bike tour

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for visitors to the city, the Downtown Austin Alliance is promoting a mural tour.

The Downtown Mural Bike Tour takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday and features 11 stops around east Austin and downtown.

The event even includes artist meet and greet opportunities. It will also feature art organizations, live mural installations and upcoming pieces of work to keep your eye on.

The event will last until 12 p.m. Saturday, with meet and greets until 2 p.m.

While the bike tour will take place on March 12, visitors can do the self-guided tour through 2022.

For more information on the tour, visit the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation’s website.