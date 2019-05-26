Vietnam War re-enactments on Memorial Day Weekend in Austin Vietnam War re-enactments on Memorial Day Weekend in Austin prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In honor of Memorial Day weekend, Vietnam War re-enactments are helping Texans remember the true meaning of the holiday.

Texas Close Assault 1968 kicked off at Camp Mabry Saturday. This event honors the service and sacrifice of America's veterans.

It focuses on the history of the Armed Forces — specifically during the Vietnam War.

Re-enactors showed the uniforms and equipment worn by American soldiers and their opponents.

"We try to impress upon the crowd that they gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we could enjoy these days that we have," said Vietnam War Veteran John Eli.

Each show ends with a battle reenactment typical of the war in 1968.

The re-enactment will take place again Sunday with free shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.